news, latest-news,

A man has been taken to hospital after he cut his penis off and put it inside a drawer on Wednesday afternoon. The 25-year-old man called emergency services who rushed to his Wollongong home at about 3pm before he was taken to Wollongong Hospital. Read more: Why Illawarra petrol prices are climbing so high The Mercury understands the man had cut off his penis at the base with a multi tool and placed it in the drawer before calling for help, and was bleeding profusely. The man has undergone emergency surgery after police transported the severed penis to the hospital. Lifeline 13 11 14. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/b416dcfc-551c-4133-ad9d-845841fe0299.jpg/r8_182_3493_2151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg