March kicks off small business month and a number of local events are helping enterprises to 'rebuild, recharge, renew'. Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the entire community could get out in support of small business during the month. "The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the small business community, and sadly, some haven't been able to keep their businesses going," Mr Zarth said. Read more: Illawarra residents in a race to disaster-proof their homes "Small Business Month gives us all a chance to recognise our favourite small businesses and give them the encouragement to keep on doing what they do best." A number of in-person and online events are running throughout the month, including a social business meeting hosted by the Northern Illawarra Chamber of Commerce on March 17. Member for Kiama Gareth Ward said events are being held by Councils, business chambers, industry associations and local not-for-profit organisations. "A wide array of in-person and online events during Small Business Month will be available to local small business owners across our region, and the calendar of events will provide them with new skills, ideas and networks to navigate the challenging economic environment," Mr Ward said. A full calendar of events can be found at smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au "Small Business Month is a reminder that as our lives slowly return to normal, your local small business still needs your continued support as they can't just snap back into a position of prosperity," Mr Zarth said. "Together with our continued support, we can all help small businesses across the Illawarra Rebuild, Recharge, and Renew." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

