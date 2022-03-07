news, latest-news,

The Illawarra is waking up to a drier day than we've had in some time but a weather warning is out for the region for damaging wind with gusts up to 94km/h recorded overnight in Kiama. The Bureau of Meteorology has put out the warning for northern parts of the South Coast district to southern parts of the Mid North Coast. A separate Severe Weather Warning for Damaging and Hazardous Surf is current for Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast. You can follow our live updates on the weather, travel and clean up operation below. Here are some quick links to get you started: Follow our live weather updates below. The blog may take a moment to load. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

