sport, dragons-den,

Aaron Woods arrived at the Dragons knowing he wasn't guaranteed anything. Handed a lifeline by coach Anthony Griffin, the veteran prop was attempting to resurrect his career. That came with no assurances of starting jumpers, or even a place in the 17 for the former NSW and Australian representative who had been forced out of the Sharks. Read more: The Debate: Will the Dragons make the NRL top eight? It's a message George Burgess was also handed, the Englishman attempting an unprecedented comeback from major hip surgery. Griffin has stayed true to his word, naming Woods in the starting lineup, while Burgess was left out of the 24-man squad. Woods has achieved his goal of breaking into the starting lineup, however Burgess' omission is a timely reminder that his place in the team is not guaranteed. "My mindset is just to get a jersey here and do the best I can," Woods said. "Eventually I want to try get a starting jersey, do my job and be a player the boys want to play with. "Whether it's starting or on the bench, I just want to help the team as best as I can. "I've bought into the gameplan we've been given here and I don't want to let anyone down." Tyrell Sloan has earned first crack at the fullback position, with Cody Ramsey named on the wing. Talatau Amone will line up in the halves alongside Ben Hunt. Burgess wasn't the only shock omission from the Dragons 17 to face the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, NSW Origin forward Tariq Sims also overlooked. The decision comes after the 32-year-old was told last year his contract would not be renewed when it expires at the end of this season. Starting in Sims' place is off-season recruit Jaydn Su'A, with Jack Bird also starting in the second row. The absence of one of the Dragons most experienced players has sent a message to the youngsters within the squad, Blake Lawrie recognising nothing short of his best will secure a place in the game-day 17 each week. "We've got good depth in the forward pack this year so we don't need to play extended minutes," Lawrie said. "When you're out there, you've got to do a job, if not, you might not be playing next week. "We've got some quality players missing out each and every week." Lawrie has been named in the starting lineup, with Queensland Origin forward Francis Molo to make his St George Illawarra debut off the bench. The competition for spots comes as the Dragons remain without forwards Josh McGuire and Tyrell Fuimaono through suspension. Given the talent within the pack, the duo will likely have to fight to earn a recall once they make their return. Woods views the depth as an asset that will set St George Illawarra apart from other clubs within the NRL, with injuries and suspensions likely to play a factor later in the season. "They all bring something different," Woods said. "That's what I like about this pack, they've all got different attributes to their game. No one player is the same. "Everyone brings something different and that's what's really exciting about this forward pack. "You throw in the likes of Jack de Belin, who obviously had a tough run over the last few years. He'll be so much better for what he's done the last six months of footy. We're really excited to see how he goes." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/1739e61d-4ebb-477b-a859-dbf0ca02d480.jpg/r2_470_4593_3064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg