news, latest-news,

Fans of the high-adrenaline fun of Nitro Circus motorbike action won't be disappointed this week with the show going ahead despite recent intense weather. It has been four years since WIN Stadium was turned into the thrilling stage of jumps, featuring some of the world's top stunt riders, with organisers expecting Friday's show to run as planned. Read more: Wollongong-born entrepreneur launches her own wine label Wild Ren The Mercury spoke to management for the stadium who said the field has satisfactory draining, with no sandbags or other preventative measures needing to be taken. Wollongong is one of three NSW dates which also includes Port Macquarie and Newcastle - the Mercury did not receive confirmation whether the other two events were okay to proceed after the east coast low battering. The Illawarra and surrounds have copped a drenching in the past week due to a low pressured system which moved from the top to bottom of the state, with torrential rain causing flash flooding and landslides. Businesses and residents around Swan Street in southern parts of the city, just kilometres from the stadium, experienced severe flooding while other streets were spared. The Robertson Pie Shop was the second wettest place in the state this week (between March 2 to 8) with 697.6mm of rain, followed by Fitzroy Falls in third, Darkes Forest near Helensburgh in fourth. Kiama (at Brighton Street) was fifth wettest in the state this week with 493.2 mm of rain recorded - that's about a third of all rainfall for 2021 and more than 50 per cent of all rainfall for 2019 (743mm). Tickets are still available to see Nitro Circus in Wollongong via Ticketmaster. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/179e0339-ecaf-4439-bc00-ac8f1948f66e.jpg/r2_255_3181_2051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg