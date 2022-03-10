news, latest-news,

Funnel-web spider experts have issued a warning about the higher than normal number of sightings of the potentially deadly arachnids as heavy rains flush them out of their burrows and into homes. The Australian Reptile Park on the NSW Central Coast issued a warning today for residents in rain-sodden and flood-affected areas throughout the state to be on the lookout for the highly toxic ground-dwelling spiders, and said the recent wet weather was causing them to seek refuge in homes, resulting in a significant increase in sightings. The warning comes just days after the Mercury reported some terrifying encounters inside homes in the Illawarra, including a bedroom and a baby's nursery, and also follows snake sightings. Read more: Wild mushrooms a sight to behold after soggy month in Illawarra, but some can make you sick Kiama-based pest control expert Dylan Cope said he had been called on to positively identify spiders captured by residents inside their homes in suburbs including Wombarra, Bulli, Stanwell Park and Coledale. "I actually had a client in Wombarra have a male funnel-web crawl over their face in bed. They felt something on their face, brushed it off and turned the light on and the funnel-web was on their pillow," he said. "I had another where someone found a funnel-web in their baby's room. The mum was putting the baby down in the dark and had just put the night-light on and was walking out of the room when they saw something in the dark on the floor and it was a funnel-web just looking at them." Mr Cope warned coming days and weeks would likely see an increase in funnel-web spider sightings and encouraged people to take live funnel-web spiders to Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh, which is one of only a handful of collection points for the Australian Reptile Park's Venom Program. The Australian Reptile Park said recent weather conditions had led to an increase in funnel-web spider sightings as they seek refuge inside homes. .The wildlife park also reported more spider donations than usual for this time of year, with "high volumes" handed in, indicating that funnel-web spider activity was on the rise. Its head reptile and spider keeper Jake Meney said: "We're receiving more and more reports of funnel-webs being found in homes as they seek refuge from the water and we're urging the public to be on the lookout and know what to do if you find one in your home. "An increase of funnel-web activity in homes means there's a higher risk of getting bitten and needing antivenom. That's why it's so important to learn and refresh your knowledge on how to safely catch a funnel-web to assist our milking program and on funnel-web spider first aid." A spokesman for Symbio Wildlife Park said it was the main drop-off point for funnel-web spiders in the Illawarra. "Locals can safely collect the spider/s in a jar, and bring them to Symbio where we will house them until they are collected by the Australian Reptile Park," he said. He said the safest way to collect a funnel-web spider was by using either a long stick, ruler or other long object to gently persuade it to walk into a secure container. "This can either be a sturdy tupperware container with snap tight/screw top lid, or even a jar with screw top lid," he said. "Glass jars may be used, though it is usually safer to stick to sturdy plastic containers to alleviate any dangers of dropping the jar or it breaking during transport, causing the spider to escape. "Once the spider is secure, you can bring it to Symbio Wildlife Park and we will take the spider into care until transfer to the Australian Reptile Park." For safety guidelines and more information click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/b4fac185-ed85-44ee-9edf-c17ede308bfb.jpg/r5_260_2010_1393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg