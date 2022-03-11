news, latest-news,

The persistent rain that has drenched the Illawarra over the past few weeks has brought an unwelcome guest to many homes - mould. Mould is a type of fungus that favours humid environments. Dr Leela Kempton from the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre at the University of Wollongong, said mould grew when the relative humidity was at least 80 per cent. Long read: Why some Illawarra homes are making people seriously ill "It needs that moisture to sustain its growth," Dr Kempton said. It was often seen in older houses that were not as well insulated or sealed, she said, because these homes were colder and did not have adequate ventilation. "But in these conditions, I think everywhere has it," Dr Kempton said, referring to the recent rainy weather. Exposure to mould can cause health problems that might include a runny or blocked nose, irritation of the eyes and skin, and sometimes wheezing. It might trigger an asthma attack for people with asthma, and very rarely, it can cause a severe infection. Read more: 'Stay at home' Illawarra schools grapple with COVID outbreaks Woonona resident Tammie Muscat suffered bad migraines from the day she moved into her home, which was afflicted with mould due to a leak. When someone came in to the look at the problem, Mrs Muscat said she saw "a lot of black and green mould". But she said since having the ceiling replaced, her migraines had stopped. Dr Kempton said airing out the house was important to prevent the growth of mould. "The biggest thing is when that rain subsides, make sure you ventilate the house really well," she said, particularly rooms with especially high humidity such as bathrooms and laundries. Dr Kempton also said it was important to clean affected surfaces. She recommended spraying a solution of tea tree oil and water onto the surface and letting it sit a while before wiping it down. Professor Dee Carter from the Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases suggested a solution of one part white vinegar to four parts water, which she said would kill the fungi and penetrate the substrate to prevent further growth. Read more: 'Not fit for purpose': Warrigal Warilla aged care home to close She recommended leather cleaner for leather and a wood oil for affected wood. "Avoid bleach as it creates toxic fumes, and check the ingredients of any mould-busting sprays to ensure they don't contain bleach as the active ingredient - not only is it toxic but it will also degrade in the bottle in about six months, making the cleaner next to useless," Professer Carter said. Delicate materials could be cleaned with warm soapy water, she said, but this would not kill the mould and it could return. "Damp materials should be dried in an oven at low heat or using a fan heater if possible," she said. NSW Health also recommends limiting the use of humidifiers, and the number of indoor plants and fish tanks, to bring down humidity levels in the home. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

