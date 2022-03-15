news, latest-news,

An Illawarra man has been refused court bail amid allegations he flashed his penis at more than a dozen people outside Warilla Surf Life Saving Club earlier this month. Jake Gage, 38, refused the services of a professional lawyer in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, instead choosing to represent himself in the proceedings. Gage told the court he did not agree with the police version of events and formally entered a not guilty plea to charges of obscene exposure, drug possession and drug equipment possession. He sought release on bail, saying he would agree to abide by any conditions the court saw fit to impose. Read more: Nuclear submarine debate sinks like a stone at Shoalhaven council However, Magistrate Michael Ong refused the application on account of Gage's lengthy criminal record. Court documents said police were called to the surf club on the morning of March 5 with reports of a dishevelled man loitering around the toilet block and yelling out to bystanders, including children. Two officers who arrived within a minute of the information being relayed over the police radio claim they saw Gage standing on a small grass area outside the toilet block. It is alleged he was wearing no shirt but had pulled the front of his pants down and was "waving his penis around in full view of the public". Police will allege Gage bolted into the disabled toilet cubicle as soon as he saw them and shut the door. He was eventually coaxed out, placed on the ground and handcuffed. Police will allege they found an ice pipe and two resealable bags containing 0.29 grams of methamphetamine inside the cubicle, next to Gage's belongings. Court documents said the toilet block is close to a public walking and cycling track and there were about 15 people in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Gage was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged and remanded in custody. The case will return to court at a later date. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

