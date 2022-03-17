news, latest-news,

A Unanderra man had admitted to sending a barrage of demeaning and terrifying emails to his partner where he threatened to kill her and stomp on her head. Mark Mantovani, 33, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to harass or offend and contravening a restriction in an apprehended domestic violence order but denied he punched her in the face. Mantovani appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where he applied and was granted bail. Read more: Horsley driver banned from road after ploughing through mailbox Documents tendered to court said Mantovani was in a relationship with the alleged victim for 12 months and she has an apprehended domestic violence order against him where he was prohibited from assaulting, threatening or intimidating her. He was also on bail at the time and had to abide by the AVO conditions. The court heard Mantovani picked up his girlfriend in a car, with an unknown driver, from her house about 11.30pm on February 3. After she got into the back seat and they started driving, Mantovani allegedly turned around and punched her in the nose with such force she feared he had broken it. The woman called her mother to ask her to pick her up and Mantovani allegedly said if she called the police "you'll never see your daughter again". The woman allegedly stayed with Mantovani and her mother did not call the police. The following day, the couple exchanged emails accusing the other of cheating. Two days later on February 6, Mantovani sent the woman an email saying, "I never hated someone as much as I hate u dogg. I'll f***n kill u". She stayed with Mantovani for two nights before she blocked him from messaging her on February 12. The next morning Mantovani sent a number of threatening emails to the woman including one at 3.47am that said, "thats it ur f***n dead u mutt u wanna not tell me f***n gone I'm gonna smash ur head in mother f*****" He told her she was "dead" and "i'm going to end u", "we are at war", along with a barrage of derogatory names. He sent another email 10 minutes later. Twenty after that Mantovani sent another email which said he was going to break every bone in the woman's body and again threatened to "finish" her, and "hurt u badly". A following email sent at 4.40am and another at 7.12am continued to call the woman names, accuse her of cheating and lying before threatening to damage her house and make her "homeless". Mantovani sent a final email at 8.48am which said "u silly girl u f*** piece of shit u chet (sic) on me and do this to me u filthy dog I'll kill u". The woman called the police after reading the emails and officers arrived at her house about 9.20am on February 13 to find her crying and shaking. Officers allegedly observed bruising to her left arm and slight bruising around her left eye. She provided a version of events to police and showed officers the emails Mantovani sent. He was arrested at his Unanderra home after midday where he stated he had done nothing wrong. He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was interviewed. He denied assaulting the woman but admitted to sending the threatening emails saying she had "provoked" him and sent them in the heat of the moment, adding he had no intention of carrying out his threats. In court on Thursday the police prosecutor said the woman had provided a version of events to police shortly after the alleged incidents and noted that Mantovani was on bail at the time, adding he faced a likely custodial sentence for the threats and contravening the AVO. Defence barrister Ben Hart provided the court with a statutory declaration from the woman where she denied an assault occurred in the car. He said Mantovani had full time work as a painter available to him upon release. Magistrate Michael Ong granted Mantovani strict conditional bail where he must live at Unanderra, abide by a nighttime curfew and the AVO, not drink alcohol or take illicit drugs and not go near the woman's address. The case was adjourned for hearing on the assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge on August 12. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

