A young Horsely concreter has been caught driving while suspended for the fifth time after he crashed his Holden Commodore into a brick mailbox at a Berkeley home. Bobby Billy Miceski, 20, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where he was banned from being behind the wheel of a car for seven months after he admitted to driving negligently while disqualified. Magistrate Michael O'Brien denounced Miceski's actions before sentencing him to a 12-month community corrections order where he must be of good behaviour. Read more: 'Lonely' Russell Vale man confesses to raping woman after date rejection "You've got off to a bad start but you don't have to stay on the path you have taken," he said. Miceski's defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble told the court her client "snapped" and decided to "blow off steam" with a friend after being on strict bail conditions for five months. Miceski was on bail in February where he was not permitted to drive a car, have a phone or leave his mother's house unless for work, court or a medical appointments. In agreed facts tendered to court, officers first noticed Miceski's Commodore at 4.55pm on February 22 this year, when he turned suddenly onto Nolan Street, Berkeley to avoid the police car. Officers briefly lost sight of the Commodore but saw it again a few minutes later travelling on the other side of the road. Police went to stop Miceski, who immediately turned into a driveway on Nolan Street and crashed into a brick mailbox. Miceski got out of the car and went to the passenger side in an attempt to tell police he "wasn't driving". Police searched him and found his driver's license, which had been suspended. He has been disqualified from driving four previous times. Officers seized his phone after Miceski pulled it out to use social media app Snapchat to contact a friend and call his mother. Miceski was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged. On Thursday, the court heard Miceski breached his bail conditions when he left the house and got behind the wheel of a car. He was also not allowed to use Snapchat nor his phone. Miceski faced the court via video link from jail where he saw his mother who was there to support him. "I'm sure it must be heartbreaking for her to see her son in prison," Magistrate Michael O'Brien said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/9f29d631-ce82-428a-8a7c-8338dd2c346a.jpeg/r0_147_678_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg