Bass Point Road closed until March 26

Bass Point Road will be closed until March 26 due to damage caused by recent heavy rains. Roadworks are scheduled to be completed in the coming week and the road will be ready by Sunday March 26, subject to weather conditions. Read more: Wollongong Council to tear up Port Kembla DIY skate park Bass Point Road was one of a number of roads that were closed during the deluge experienced in the Illawarra in the first weeks of March. Locals expressed frustration that the road is closed once again, with one commenting that: "The road has been in an appalling condition for some time. It needs major work not just cosmetic patching." Bass Point Tourist Road has been undergoing major upgrades. These involve renewal of the deteriorated road pavement and surface, construction of parking lanes, installation of a kerb and gutter and stormwater drainage network and the installation of speed cushions and solar lighting. The project was budgeted at $2.26 million with a timeframe of completion in the 2021/22 financial year. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

