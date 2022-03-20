news, latest-news,

Hell hath no fury like a mum scorned. Or so the saying goes for gun-totting, cannabis growing Matthew Baker, who has his mother to thank for dobbing him into the police, not once, but twice. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court reveal Baker's mother called police to her Albion Park home on June 16 last year after she and her son had an argument about his drug use. The mother confided to responding police that she feared Baker was using the garage for illegal drug activity. She granted them consent to look inside the premises. Read more: Hero cops save undie-clad guest who set fire to Normandie Inn motel room Officers entered the garage and began to search the main work bench. They discovered numerous items which appeared to be drug paraphernalia, including scales, paper squares, glassware containing a liquid substance and resealable plastic bags. They also uncovered tablets, pills and cannabis leaf and seeds. Meanwhile, officers also unearthed a black and silver gun on top of a cardboard box beneath the work bench. On closer inspection, the gun was found to be a Beretta 92-type gas operating repeating air pistol. The gun is considered illegal under NSW Firearms legislation. Police then moved to another area of the garage where they uncovered more evidence of drugs, including LSD tablets, crystal substances, powdered substances, tablets, more glass jars containing a liquid substance and more cannabis seeds. They also found an extendible police-style baton on the workbench, and a second air gun, this time made to look like a Glock handgun. The gun was inspected and found to operate with gel balls. Officers then moved into Baker's bedroom, where they found live ammunition in the form of .22 calibre rifle cartridges. Police were then directed to a pool shed at the rear of the property. Inside, they found a boutique hydroponic setup, along with three healthy, 30cm-high cannabis plants. Meanwhile, police also located a stolen motorbike at the home, which had been reported missing by its owner two days earlier. Officers left the location with Baker and the illegal weapons and drugs in tow, but received another phone call from Baker's mum two days later telling them they'd left something behind. She told the officers she'd been cleaning out some of his property and found a third firearm - this one a .22 calibre bolt action rifle. Police attended the home and picked up the gun, which they later discovered had been stolen from a home in Stonequarry the year before. The court heard officers returned to the home for a third time on June 23 and found a fourth gun - another air rifle - inside the pool shed. Baker was subsequently charged and remanded in custody. In court this week he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol and one count each of possessing a shortened rifle and possessing a prohibited weapon. He remains behind bail and will face Wollongong District Court on April 8. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/dcb74dfa-6e17-46ac-8b24-07aa6df2e0eb.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg