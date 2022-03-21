Illawarra Mercury
CCTV released as police probe theft of $1 million in silver at Picton

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated March 21 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 8:15pm
Detectives have released CCTV of a vehicle of interest seen in Picton as they continue to investigate the theft of silver bullion worth $1 million.

Detectives hope to identify the occupants of this Toyota Landcruiser ute, seen in Picton in the early hours of Sunday, November 28.
