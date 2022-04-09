At 99-years-old, Port Kembla's Mona Parsons has some health problems, including chronic pain, arthritis, trouble sleeping and depression which has been caused by the loss of her central vision and hearing.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.