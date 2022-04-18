Illawarra Mercury
Wild brawl erupts at North Wollongong Hotel on Saturday of Easter weekend

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 18 2022 - 6:24am, first published 4:45am
Both patrons and staff were allegedly involved in a wild fight that disturbed people enjoying evening drinks at the North Wollongong Hotel on Saturday.

