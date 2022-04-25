Illawarra Mercury
'High risk offender' groped teen at Wollongong Central: court

Glen Humphries
Updated April 25 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:30am
A teenage girl was allegedly groped by a man while she was at Wollongong Central with friends on Sunday, a court heard. Picture: Robert Peet

A "high risk offender" when it comes to indecently touching teenage girls was back in court on Monday, following an incident in a Wollongong CBD shopping centre.

