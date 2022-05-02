Wollongong does not have rivers like the Amazon or Mekong, but up and down the coast there are waterways that flow from the escarpment to the sea, eg. Fairy Creek, Cabbage Tree Creek, American Creek, Byarong Creek etc and Tom Thumb Lagoon. I was recently reading a piece from National Geographic, where Indigenous groups around the world are campaigning to get waterways a 'legal personhood' giving waterways rights, for example, the right to flow and maintain diversity, be free from pollution, a right to sue.