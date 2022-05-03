Jury in Woonona manslaughter trial watches first interview with accused

A man is facing trial for manslaughter, accused of killing his girlfriend 11 years ago and leaving her body in a wheelie bin in her Woonona unit.
Valmai Jane Birch, 34, was last seen alive on March 9, 2011.
Advertisement
Her body was found partially hog-tied and upside-down in a wheelie bin filled with water in the bathroom of her Woods Avenue unit on March 21 that year, after neighbours noticed a bad smell.
Her boyfriend, David Bagster, has pleaded not guilty to her manslaughter.
His trial is underway in the Wollongong District Court.
Follow the live blog below for updates as the trial progresses (please note, the blog may take a moment to load).
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below...
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.