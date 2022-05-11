It's not too late to snare a job on election day in the Illawarra

There are plenty of people keen to work on election day - but there are still some jobs available in the Illawarra.
Last month the Australian Electoral Commission started a quest to fill around 100,000 jobs across the country for election day and afterwards.
Advertisement
These include jobs managing or working in polling booths and during the vote counting.
An AEC spokeswoman said more than 200,000 people had registered their interest in a job.
In the Illawarra there are around 2000 casual jobs available on May 21, at polling stations in Cunningham (718 positions), Whitlam (676 positions) and Gilmore (751 positions).
"There are still some temporary election jobs available in the Illawarra region," a spokeswoman said.
"In some regional centres we are recruiting for short-term staff against other industries such as mining etc but are doing our best to staff our services and to manage the impact of COVID."
She said the AEC had made plans in the event some workers had to be absent on the day "but with the scale and complexity of the election in a pandemic across Australia's vast geography, some venues could be impacted at short notice".
All temporary election workers will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or have a exemption.
They will also be required to wear a mask.
For more details about the jobs available head to aec.gov.au/electionjobs
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.