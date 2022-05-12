Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

'I kept thinking why me?' Wollongong woman's pregnancy nightmare started in week seven

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 12 2022 - 10:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horror pregnancy: Corrimal mother Tara Burrows with her six-week-old daughter Florence, who was born perfectly healthy after Tara suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum in her pregnancy. Picture: Robert Peet.

When Tara Burrows found out she was pregnant last year, she was expecting a bit of morning sickness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.