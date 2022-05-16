Bull and doser words to define Scott Morrison: Letters, May 17, 2022

With his use of the word "bulldozer" to define his character, Scott Morrison has provided yet another graphic mind image of him.
A mind image of a large and noisy contrivance solely intent upon destroying, irrespective of their intrinsic value to society, anything in its path.
Taken separately, the words bull and dozer also define absolutely, Scott Morrison.
Bull is what he is full of and having a doze is what he has been doing during every national crisis Australia has faced since 2019! Scott Morrison when launching the LNP election campaign, said he intends to be more apathetic toward and consultative with the growing underclass of Australia's working poor.
To them I say, 'if you believe that, I can sell you Sydney Opera House real cheap!!'
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Last week Scott Morrison and some of the LNP revealed their true colours, their dislike and lack of empathy for those impacted by cost of living increases.
The impact is on many groups of people, including the large number on the minimum wage, those on unemployment benefits and those on social security benefits.
Anthony Albanese and Labor sit close to these people and know the trauma. Employers and the IR aristocracy/intelligentsia, never fail to condemn increases when put to the wages tribunal.
It is common knowledge that the Australian Workforce has fallen behind in wage increases in the last few years.
Morrison has blundered into a GOTCHA of sorts. He knows that it was common practice for Wages Tribunals to hear submissions from the government on wages matters, the Fair Work Commission is no different. Morrison the Bulldozer is at it again!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
At the last minute in an election campaign a desperate prime minister says I will change.
At the same time, he says first home buyers: "I cannot really help you with housing, it's up to you to use your super to get into the market." For those that have enough superannuation take the gamble now.
This brings on many problems, such as lowering your superannuation for retirement, overheating an already hot market, the risk of causing a rise in interest rates and the people on lower incomes left behind as per usual.
It won't have any effect on supply of houses which is the essential problem that needs addressing.
Once again short-term band aids with no long-term vision.
I thought the prime minister's message was jobs, but apparently it is houses now.
Richard Ruse, Figtree
