Our society functions on having rules for safety: Letters, May 23, 2022

During the pandemic and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Australians we were asked to abide by some simple rules.
Everyone was asked to think about their community/country not just themselves. Unfortunately we have people in our society who care nothing about community but themselves.
Advertisement
In the normal scheme of things I have no issue with that.
If these people decide to flaunt the few rules we were asked to adhere to during a health emergency then each and every one of them should be held accountable and made to pay their fines by whatever measures necessary.
Our society functions on having rules to keep us safe. Imagine if everyone decided they no longer wanted to stop at traffic lights or give way on pedestrian crossings.
If fines aren't paid then use whatever means are available. If that means license and registration then so be it. Masks are mandatory on public transport. Catching the train/ bus from Sydney recently I asked a state rail employee why people were being let on the packed bus without a mask.
His response was- we are not the police. Sorry- if it's mandatory and you work for state rail you don't let anyone on the bus without one particularly travelling from Sutherland to Wollongong. Too tough? Sorry that's the rules. Find another way home if you don't want to wear one. Pretty simple really. UnAustralian? I don't think so.
Lesley Matthews, Wollongong
We cannot claim that Science will solve all our problems, but Australia's Scientists and Engineers are on the ball.
Wollongong has a fine university in the University of Wollongong, initially as a University College of UNSW.
Many people have questioned the value of Renewable Energy (RE) generated by photovoltaic cells, that it does not generate RE between sunset and dawn. So something for Richard Burnett to ponder.
Australian researchers from the UNSW, have shown that solar power can be generated at night. It may sound a bit contradictory, but a research team at UNSW have made a breakthrough in night time solar technology.
After the sun goes down the potential for solar energy remains. Energy arrives from the sun during the day and warms the earth. The earth radiates the same amount of energy back out into space.
The research suggests that if the flow of this radiant heat can be trapped by a power cell device, a semi conductor, it could be converted into electricity.
It is still very early stages and a lot of science and engineering, including possibly some new materials.
This work has demonstrated it is possible, now it needs to be made concrete.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here or comment below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.