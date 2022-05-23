Illawarra Mercury
Time to hold Labor to their list of promises: Letters, Tuesday, May 24, 2022

May 23 2022 - 6:30pm
Congratulations to the elected Federal MPs and the Labor Party for their election to Parliament. May your work be seen as successful at the end of this next term of Government. From a Wollongong and Illawarra resident perspective, the 'work starts now' and will be wonderful to see the 'fight taken up' to bring home the promises made for the region by those now elected and the newly elected PM.

