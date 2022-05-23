Time to hold Labor to their list of promises: Letters, Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Congratulations to the elected Federal MPs and the Labor Party for their election to Parliament. May your work be seen as successful at the end of this next term of Government. From a Wollongong and Illawarra resident perspective, the 'work starts now' and will be wonderful to see the 'fight taken up' to bring home the promises made for the region by those now elected and the newly elected PM.
See Maldon-Dombarton Rail Line completion or at least the guaranteed funding for it to re-start to a completion date. You did not bring it when in Government and now is 'Your Chance' to put effort where the mouth is. This infrastructure will greatly help Wollongong and the Illawarra grow its industrial and port future and praise its history.
Our Elderly residents will be happy to see the elected members push for improved aged care as the population dynamic changes to more aged persons. Let's have a review at 100-days to see what is on the table for success, then again at the one-year anniversary for the region.
Finally, it will be terrific to see less union antagonism through strikes that wreak havoc on everyone while the union reps continue to be paid. Grow jobs please.
John Dorahy, Wollongong
The prediction that the election would be a 'game changer' proved correct. The election of the Greens and Independents have confirmed it. The parliament will now seriously address the community, national and international issues. And not just be bought by the selfish interests of a rich few.
The issues that the community voted for will involve the community seeing them implemented. Political activism will again become an important social activity. The important role that it historically once held is now back on the agenda. We are living in interesting times.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Josh Frydenberg's delusional speech on Saturday night and his press conference on Sunday morning seemed unaware that the Australian people and his electorate, have rejected his ineffectual Government and it's policies. Josh, working four hours a week is not employment, climate change is real and here now. Living under the poverty line is not an aspiration and people need to be able to afford, food, clothing and a roof over their head.
Talking of which, are you renting Josh? Having 'maybe' lost your job and being 50, will you have to move out of your house and live in your car as many have had to do. Will you be going on the dole, maybe working at a supermarket collecting shopping trolleys as many your age have been forced to do during your tenure as Treasurer?
David Schmidt, Towradgi
