Libby Ruge trial begins as driver Jaskaran Singh fights charges

The trial into the crash that caused the death of 19-year-old Libby Ruge has begun in Wollongong District Court.
Jaskaran Singh, 19, is pleading not guilty to three charges of dangerous driving, one occasioning death of Ms Ruge and two occasioning the grievous bodily harm of Eva Harrison and Tye West.
In her opening statement to the court, Crown Prosecutor Nerissa Keay said the Crown would allege that Singh tore through Wollongong's CBD, on November 7, 2020 driving recklessly prior to the collision.
The prosecution contends that the handbrake of the Toyota Camry was pulled while driving at up to 45 km/h three times during a busy Saturday evening as residents were celebrating the easing of restrictions in NSW.
Ms Keay said that Singh and Sharma were allegedly playing music loudly, dancing in their seats and that Sharma was drunk.
Ms Ruge, Ms Harrison, Mr West and another friend, Luke Day, were walking towards the Collegians club after walking through Wollongong CBD, having been unsuccessful in entering the heaving nightclubs that evening.
Giving evidence in Wollongong District Court on Monday, Mr West and Mr Day said they heard the screeching of tyres and the revving of a car engine behind them as they made their way down Flinders Street. Mr West said he turned around as the sound came closer.
"By the time I turned around, all I saw was headlights," he said.
Mr West was hit by the car and thrown into the Collegians carpark, leading to a snapped femur on his right leg and breaking three ribs on his left side. Mr West underwent surgery the next morning.
After the car collided with the three people it crashed into a telegraph pole. Singh, Sharma and another passenger then allegedly got out of the car, with Singh walking quickly or running away from the crash site, Ms Keay said.
Sharma then called Singh who returned to the crash site and police who were on scene.
Defence barrister for Singh, Ben Hart, said that the defence would suggest it was Sharma who was driving dangerously and that Sharma had taken over control of the vehicle from Singh.
Mr Hart said that Singh suffered a mild traumatic brain injury as a result of the collision.
The trial continues.
