Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto resident Uncle Mark Rees shares experience as member of Stolen Generation

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 25 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dapto resident Uncle Mark Rees is a survivor of the Stolen Generations. Picture: Adam McLean

It wasn't until he met his biological family in his 30s that Gamilaroi man Uncle Mark Rees felt like he belonged.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.