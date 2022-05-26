Poaching raids par for the NRL course: McCullough

There's suddenly no shortage of clubs sniffing around the Dragons young talent, but veteran rake Andrew McCullough says it's simply par for the course at a club ushering in a new generation.
The likes of Talatau Amone, Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan have dominated discussion around the club, particularly as the latter two struggle for regular first-grade action.
Advertisement
Sloan has been controversially dumped to reserve grade twice this season, with reports emerging that the new Dolphins franchise has the 19-year-old in its sights despite the Dapto product being contracted until the end of 2024.
Sullivan re-signed with the club in the preseason until the end of 2025, but has been in and out of first grade this season, with all his appearances coming from the bench as a deputy dummy-half.
He's made way for McCullough's return from injury this week and is reportedly in the sights of the rebuilding Bulldogs who are on the lookout for a No. 7.
Suggestions Sullivan could be on the move were scoffed at internally at the Dragons, but McCullough was unsurprised at the whispers.
"Obviously introducing that extra team has probably amplified how many teams are looking to poach young kids because they've got fill up a 30-man squad," McCullough said.
"You see those young blokes coming in and out [of first grade] so they see it as an opportunity to maybe snare a couple of players not getting their week in, week out footy.
"It takes time with kids in first grade. I don't think Bud (Sullivan) has played a lot of hooker but it drip feeds those young blokes into the system and gets them to play a bit of footy they wouldn't have had to deal with before.
"Benny Hunt played plenty of hooker coming through as well and I think Bud really sparked the team when he went out there [at hooker].
"He's a good kid who just wants to get better and I'm glad he got his shot there."
While the rumours of discontent are inevitable, McCullough has seen quite the opposite from the young guns on the training paddock.
"They're a really good bunch of kids that just want to come into training and learn and the good thing is they make it fun," McCullough said.
"It rubs off on the older guys. Just turning up week in, week out for so long can get into a bit of a mundane but these kids come in with a good attitude, wanting to learn and just enjoying the whole lot of it.
"As you get older you can lose sight of why you play the game to begin with and the enjoyment side of things, so you can definitely pick up some tips from the kids as well. It's not all one way."
McCullough hasn't played since aggravating an old thumb injury in the Dragons round-nine loss to the Storm, with that and other niggles keeping him out of his side's last two games.
Read more: Su'A eyeing early return for Cowboys clash
Advertisement
He's named to return from the bench against the Bulldogs at Belmore on Sunday and is happy to play whatever role's necessary.
"It wasn't just my thumb, I had a couple of other niggles I've had for a little while so it was good to get them right, freshen up and get back the team this week," he said.
"It doesn't really bother me [what role I play]. I just want to enjoy my football. I don't know how long I've got left, I just want to enjoy the time I've got and get back to playing some better footy.
"My form hasn't been at the standard that I'd like so, whether it's 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 80 minutes I just want to go out there, enjoy it and do my part."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Advertisement
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.