As rain continues to dampen community sport in 2022, a group of Shellharbour footballers are launching a campaign for two new synthetic fields to be built in the area.
Shellharbour Junior Football Club - with support from Shell Cove FC - is lobbying local council for the project to get the green light, with Myimbarr Oval viewed as an ideal spot for construction.
There is only one synthetic field, Ian McLennan Park, in the Illawarra and this campaign comes after Albion Park's football clubs joined forces earlier this month to call for more all-weather football pitches to be constructed around the Illawarra, while NSW NPL clubs Wollongong Wolves and Illawarra Stingrays in March were forced to look into booking grounds in Sydney as the rain continued.
Football South Coast has relied on the availability of Ian McLennan Park for matches to go ahead most weekends this year.
"We have talked in the past about getting synthetic [pitches] in the area, and I've pretty much been told that it's the best time to push for it," Shellharbour Junior Football Club president Yani Sekuloski told the Mercury.
"With the weather we've been having this year, it's been a big eye opener for junior football. We're looking at the big picture, not the small picture. And the location of our fields are pretty much ideal with the carpark, amenities and the numbers we've got at the club. And I think the growth of the club will be even larger in the years to come."
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer didn't want to talk about specific cases, but said he understood the need for synthetic fields to be constructed in the area.
"There's been a push by a lot of sporting groups across the city. There are sporting clubs that are writing emails to myself and the organisation, and there are people putting in submissions of commentary on council's website right now, because we're going through our integrated planning and reporting documents, which are on public exhibition," he said.
"With the outlier rain that we've had, everyone can see that there are issues with regular sporting fields being inundated with rain. And there's no doubt there will be current and future demand for synthetic fields. I understand there's a lot of interest, and it's been put on the table due to these weather events. There's nothing concrete happening right now, but it is on the table and we are discussing it.
"Obviously assets of this size take a number of years to put into place with all of the studies and grants to go through, and to build a business case around it. But it's got to start somewhere and I'm happy that people have brought it up and put it on the table because it puts more of a white-hot focus on it so we can continue to talk about it and see what we can do in that area."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
