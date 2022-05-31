Lawrie hungry for more after breakthrough four-pointer

Sorry Alex Twal - you're on your own.
While most fans love their try-scoring heroes, Tigers fan favourite Twal has become something of a cult for his inability to get across the stripe.
They even recently launched a petition to allow a pitch invasion if or when he does, though his tally of try-less games stretched to 100 in the Tigers last outing.
It's the longest active streak, though he has some time to avoid former Tigers prop Bryce Gibbs' mark of 134 games without a four-pointer.
Dragons bookend Blake Lawrie had gone about the business of not finding the try-line in much quieter fashion.
Most were only made aware of his 90-game try-less streak when he broke it against the Bulldogs on the weekend.
Helluva time to do it too, his 74th minute four-pointer sealing a crucial 34-24 win over a spirited Bulldogs at their spiritual home of Belmore.
"I was having a rest behind the play-the-ball and Dozer (Ben Hunt) tells me to get around and run a lead," Lawrie said.
"I ran a lead and Macca (Andrew McCullough) hit me in the bread basket, I hit and spun and scored. I couldn't do anything, I just got swamped.
"I got that many head-butts off the boys saying 'how good'. Tariq (Sims) came over afterwards and said 'one try, six interviews after the game'.
"It was a relief, I'll tell you that. It was 90-odd games and finally I'm a try-scorer in the NRL. I just wanted to get one before I retired so that was the main thing."
Call it a reward for the the countless times he'd run a lead without getting the footy. On that tally the 25-year-old reckons he'd be nudging Immortal status.
"It'd be well over a hundred, easy," he said.
"Hopefully I'm not one-and-done and they keep flowing now. Obviously I got a try but the two [competition] points were more important.
"It was really crucial two points for us. It's a four-point win going into a bye next week and then we head up to Townsville looking to get the two points against the Cowboys who are playing some pretty good footy."
It may have come over the wooden-spoon favourites, but the Dragons won't pick up a more important win this season.
It was not the type of performance that will seal a finals berth but, like a come-from-behind victory over the Warriors a week earlier, it was a vital step back from the edge of the top-eight cliff.
"We're 6-6 now at the 12-week mark and we haven't played an 80 minutes of footy yet," Lawrie said.
"We had a great first half, up 16-2, 16-8 at halftime, then they came out and scored a couple of tries, it was game on and we had to win it back.
"We showed some resilience but we've been resilient all year. We've never shut up shop and let teams run over us, but there's periods of the game where we've got to be better for sure.
"We've got to put 80 minutes together. The sooner we do that, the better we'll be."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
