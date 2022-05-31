Barrack Heights man's boastful texts tell cops everything they need to know

A Barrack Heights man who stole a motorbike blew his cover after police found a series of bragging messages and pictures sent to his friends.
Jack Schuback, 23, pleaded guilty to theft charges in Wollongong Local Court, along with gun possession charges after a police raid of his home uncovered a silver pen gun and bullets.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien told the court Schuback had an extensive criminal record and a history with the police, however he was spared prison time during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.
Court documents revealed Schuback and an unknown man stole the motorbike from an underground carpark at North Wollongong in September last year.
CCTV footage captured the crime as it unfolded and showed Schuback riding away on the bike.
Two days later, police found the stolen bike parked in Dapto.
Police received a tip-off that Schuback was living close by and arrested him the next day.
While in custody, Schuback's phone was searched with police finding the text messages he sent to his friends that revealed his crime, as well images and videos picturing him with the bike.
Police raided his home, where they found ammunition and the pen gun. A search of the firearms registry revealed Schuback did not have a gun licence.
In court on Tuesday Magistrate O'Brien noted Schuback's criminal history did not afford him any leniency in his sentence.
"I hope your days of helping yourself to other peoples property are over ... and that we won't see you back here again," Magistrate O'Brien said.
Schuback was handed a 12-month intensive correction order, 63 hours of unpaid community service work, and a $100 fine.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
