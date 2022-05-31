Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

James McPaul to face sentencing over drunken Wollongong CBD brawl

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man admits role in drunken Wollongong CBD brawl

A Lake Illawarra man will face sentencing next week after admitting to knocking a man out in a violent, drunken brawl in the Wollongong CBD just days before Christmas last year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Tonkin

Shannon Tonkin

Court reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.