Man admits role in drunken Wollongong CBD brawl

A Lake Illawarra man will face sentencing next week after admitting to knocking a man out in a violent, drunken brawl in the Wollongong CBD just days before Christmas last year.
James McPaul, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of affray over the December 19 incident.
Advertisement
Court documents reveal McPaul had been out with friends that night when they got into a fight with another group of men at the western entrance to the Crown Street Mall.
The court heard one of McPaul's friends was knocked unconscious during the initial melee after being slammed into the ground by a man from the other group.
That culprit then started walking away from the scene, at which time McPaul ran up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
The man fell to the ground in the middle of Keira Street and momentarily lost consciousness, before getting up and confronting McPaul.
The pair had a brief scuffle before the man left the area.
Police arrived on the scene to discover the first victim lying in the recovery position, with blood seeping from a wound at the back of his head.
The court heard the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
McPaul accompanied his friend to Wollongong Hospital.
He was spoken to be police before being placed under arrest and later charged.
Court documents said McPaul made "full and frank" admissions when questioned about his role in the brawl.
He will face sentencing on June 7.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.