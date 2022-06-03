Illawarra Mercury
Big waves lash Illawarra coast on Friday

Updated June 3 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:03am
Surfers hit the surf at Shellharbour, where six-foot waves have been reported on Friday. Photos: Sylvia Liber

Illawarra residents are advised to stay out of the water as big surf pummels the NSW coastline.

