Illawarra residents are advised to stay out of the water as big surf pummels the NSW coastline.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra, Sydney, Hunter and Macquarie.
Conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as surfing and swimming, but particularly for boating and rock fishing.
Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny, with a top of 17 degrees and westerly 20 to 30km/h winds turning northwesterly in the evening.
The winds are expected to continue on Sunday, growing stronger on Monday before easing in the afternoon.
Authorities advise that:
