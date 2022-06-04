Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong photographer Thomas Michael Healy refused bail over rape charge

By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 4 2022 - 6:30am, first published 2:30am
NSW police officer. Picture:Karleen Minney

A 31-year-old Wollongong photographer was refused bail in Wollongong Bail Court today, accused of allegedly raping a woman in a van after a night at the Milton Hotel in April.

