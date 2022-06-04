A 31-year-old Wollongong photographer was refused bail in Wollongong Bail Court today, accused of allegedly raping a woman in a van after a night at the Milton Hotel in April.
Thomas Michael Healy was arrested yesterday, charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
He has not yet entered a formal plea to the charge.
Police Prosecutor Sargeant Andrew Kingston said it was "an incredibly serious offence" and noted there was a "strong prosecution case".
Healy's defence lawyer said Healy manages his own business and had never been sentenced to a day in custody.
Police will allege Healy met the woman outside the Milton Hotel just before midnight on Saturday April 16.
Healy allegedly went with the woman and her friends to have drinks near the vans where they were staying.
Police will allege Healy told the woman he had no way to get home, and asked to sleep in her van.
Police will allege she said no, but eventually agreed he could sleep for a short time in the front seat.
When the woman went to sleep, police will allege Healy came into the back of the van and allegedly had sex with the woman without consent.
Wollongong Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard refused bail until Monday, when Healy may make a further bail application.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
