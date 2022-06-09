A woman accused of stealing a $500 jacket and another who allegedly nicked over $200 in groceries are among 23 people police have charged during a shoplifting sting in the Wollongong CBD.
Officers from the Wollongong Police District's proactive crime team conducted the operation on Wednesday, issuing 14 court attendance notices and seven criminal infringement notices.
Advertisement
They also dealt with two youths under the Young Offenders Act.
One of those charged included a 39-year-old woman who allegedly stole a $500 jacket from a Crown Street shop just after 11.30am.
She was ordered to attend court next month, charged with larceny; the jacket was returned to the store.
Police also arrested a 22-year-old man after he was accused of trying to leave a supermarket without paying for items.
He was allegedly found in possession of the items as well as cannabis, and subsequently charged with shoplifting, possessing a prohibited drug, and contravening an apprehended violence order.
He was granted bail to front court later this month.
A 31-year-old woman also stands accused of filling a backpack with groceries worth $204 and leaving without paying.
Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly stealing almost $320 worth of clothing from a sports store.
Police say similar operations are expected again in the future.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.