Queen's Birthday honours 2022: meet the Illawarra recipients

Each year, the Queens Birthday Honours List recognises those Australians who have made a difference in the community.
In 2022, out of 669 Australians in the general division, seven Illawarra and Shoalhaven residents were highlighted for giving back in their field.
Advertisement
Those inducted into the Order of Australia are presented with their award by the Governor-General in Canberra, or by state governors.
Read on for each of their inspiring stories below ...
Woonona woman Alison Covington AM has been recognised for her significant service to social welfare and sustainability programs, as head of national not-for-profit Good360. Read more.
Wollongong man Dr Michael Foley AM has been recognised for significant service to community health and to dental education in numerous roles in Queensland Health. Read more.
Berry man Philip Garling has been recognised for significant service to the energy, construction and infrastructure sectors, heading up Australia's largest government-owned corporation, with assets over $27 billion. Read more.
Bulli woman Kerry Doyle has been recognised for service to community health, in particular raising the profile of cardiovascular health and the research supporting its care. Read more.
Figtree woman Val Fell has been recognised for service to community health for her work supporting carers of those with dementia and advocating for older people. Read more.
Proud Gunai woman Kirli Saunders has been recognised for service to the arts, particularly to literature. Her novel Bindi, published by Magabala Books, portrays a family's experience of bushfire and its aftermath using the Gundungurra language. Read more.
Shell Cove paramedic Wayne Cannon has been recognised for his 34-year career in the ambulance service working on rescue helicopters. The Special Casualty Access Team has taken him everywhere, from the frontlines of Victorian bushfires to the aftermath of Japan's 2011 tsunami. Read more.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.