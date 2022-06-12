Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Queen's Birthday honours 2022: meet the Illawarra recipients

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen's Birthday honours 2022: meet the Illawarra recipients

Each year, the Queens Birthday Honours List recognises those Australians who have made a difference in the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.