Fiona Phillips declared as returning Member for Gilmore

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:57am, first published 6:52am
Declared: Fiona Phillips is officially the returned Member for Gilmore. Picture: Adam McLean

Fiona Phillips can officially call herself the returned Member for Gilmore after the May 21 federal election.

