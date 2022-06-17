Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Education

More regulation needed to protect children's data, say University of Wollongong experts

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 17 2022 - 7:32am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW experts warn parents over online classroom data risks

Education technologies like Zoom and Microsoft Team were lifesavers during COVID-19 lockdowns, but University of Wollongong experts are now raising the alarm of a darker side to online classrooms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.