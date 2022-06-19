Illawarra Mercury
Amone's Tonga call-up a boost for Dragons: Griffin

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:02am, first published 5:14am
CALL-UP: Junior Amone has been named at halfback for Tonga. Picture: Anna Warr

Rep footy can prompt some nerves for club coaches, but Anthony Griffin feels the Dragons will reap the ultimate benefits of young gun Talatau Amone's time in Tonga camp.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

