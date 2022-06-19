Rep footy can prompt some nerves for club coaches, but Anthony Griffin feels the Dragons will reap the ultimate benefits of young gun Talatau Amone's time in Tonga camp.
The 20-year-old livewire endured mixed fortunes to start the year, but has found his groove over the last month and turned in arguably his display at NRL against the Rabbitohs last Thursday.
Amone has been named at halfback for Saturday's Test against the Kiwis in New Zealand. Griffin. who's been part of the Tongan coaching staff, feels the Dragons will see the benefits on his return.
"Junior's developing really well and it'll be a great opportunity for him in a Test to play at that level," Griffin said.
"He's done a really good job after he hit a road-block there after about round three but he's gone back and worked really hard with the coaches and Ben [Hunt] in particular.
"They're developing a good combination now and he's a lot more settled. It'll be another good little challenge for him in his development.
"It'll be a great thrill to be involved in that Tongan side. They have a magnificent culture and an approach to their football as a group of guys representing an Island nation.
"They're very passionate about that and it was something I didn't realise before I got in there. Junior will enjoy that."
Beyond culture, Griffin feels Amone shapes as a long-term option in a squad that, despite its recent rise, has struggled for consistency in the halves.
"They've obviously got great forwards and outside backs, they could probably pick two packs at the moment with what they've got, but they have struggled with play-makers," Griffin said.
"Junior's an up and coming play-maker and with his class, once he used to that level, and it'll be a good start for him.
"If he gets picked for the World Cup he'll really add something to that team and they'll be a serious threat I think."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
