Patient management the issue at our hospital. Letters, June 24, 2022

I was very saddened to read the recent story (Illawarra Mercury, June 21) from a Wollongong hospital ED doctor outlining the dire situation in our region's major hospital. Whilst I have nothing but thanks and admiration for the wonderful work these doctors and nurses do on a daily basis, I feel that one of the main issues is the mismanagement of patients once in the hospital system.
I speak from personal experience as my father-in-law was admitted to Wollongong ED in mid May with severe breathing issues.
Advertisement
After waiting 3 days in ED before being transferred to a ward and following numerous tests over many weeks he was finally diagnosed with mesothelioma. He has now been in hospital for over 5 weeks and we are no closer to receiving any advice or a future treatment plan for him.
The lack of communication and information provided has been extremely frustrating to say the least.
Whilst I understand that my father-in-law is not the only patient being cared for by a clearly understaffed and resourced hospital, I do feel that if the patient's illness was managed in a more appropriate timeframe, it would allow them to leave hospital much sooner thus freeing up much needed beds and ongoing admission issues.
Jo-Anne Iskra, Kiama
Wollongong Hospital at 100 per cent capacity with doctors, medical staff and ambulances at breaking point yet this government can find $150 million for private commercial rugby league clubs. This is a sport allegedly causing long-term debilitating brain and physical injury further impacting on the medical system treating these injuries. Is that not pouring oil on the fire? If they can't fund their operations then get out of the business and use the funding for more community worthwhile causes.
Graham Jones, Cordeaux Heights
With the availability of reliable Australian power supplies teetering on a knife edge, the worst news hidden from our nation is that yet another item of necessity for life to exist in Australia, is completely owned and controlled by foreign business interests.
Unless the Australian government is prepared to immediately return our electricity Industry to the ownership of the Australian people, we will have a depression in this nation the likes of which has never been seen before. How can we ever let the cost of our electricity come down to the accuracy of a Ukranian sniper taking on the might of Putin's armies? Foreign ownership means death to Australia. We are being held to ransom by the forces of evil and the world is twiddling its thumbs and waiting for Putin to negotiate peace. It's not going to happen and world leaders are going to have to move against this mongrel.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.