Patient management the issue at our hospital. Letters, June 24, 2022

Unless the Australian government is prepared to immediately return our electricity Industry to the ownership of the Australian people, we will have a depression in this nation the likes of which has never been seen before. How can we ever let the cost of our electricity come down to the accuracy of a Ukranian sniper taking on the might of Putin's armies? Foreign ownership means death to Australia. We are being held to ransom by the forces of evil and the world is twiddling its thumbs and waiting for Putin to negotiate peace. It's not going to happen and world leaders are going to have to move against this mongrel.