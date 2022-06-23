Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Patient management the issue at our hospital. Letters to the Editor, June 24, 2022

June 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patient management the issue at our hospital. Letters, June 24, 2022

I was very saddened to read the recent story (Illawarra Mercury, June 21) from a Wollongong hospital ED doctor outlining the dire situation in our region's major hospital. Whilst I have nothing but thanks and admiration for the wonderful work these doctors and nurses do on a daily basis, I feel that one of the main issues is the mismanagement of patients once in the hospital system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.