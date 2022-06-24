Pensioners' free trips to the tip should remain. Letters, June 25, 2022

Anthony Albanese led Labor into government for the first time in many years, mainly on the understanding that cost of living was a great concern for many Australians. This appreciation of the financial pain many fellow Australian are experiencing now does not appear to have reached the local government level in Wollongong.
The removal of the two free pension concession card trips to Whytes Gully for Wollongong pensioners will occur at the end of this month. It would appear that Wollongong councillors do not have an appreciation of the importance those free trips have for pensioners and how hard pensioners are now finding it to get by financially on a pension, especially now with rising petrol prices and power costs. Wollongong Council is expecting pensioners to stretch their budget further.
Other waste services offered, in a number of circumstances, can not replace the service being removed. What is likely to happen is that more rubbish will be dumped beside quiet roads in the bush.
The increased financial hardship for pensioners and the increased chance of damage to the environment dictate that the two free trips to the Whytes Gully waste depot should not be removed.
Shellharbour voters in their coming council by-election should ask their candidates where they stand in relation to pensioners and concession cards.
Bob Patrech, Federal Secretary, Seniors United Party of Australia
This is a follow up to my previous letter that referenced a Development Application submitted to Wollongong City Council that sought to subdivide an existing, road frontage block into two smaller allotments, one of which would require access via an existing battle-axe driveway, midway along the 'handle'.
The DA was clearly at odds with the requirements of the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan (WLEP) and, more particularly, the Wollongong Development Control Plan (WDCP). We, the residents of the three neighbouring properties affected by DA, submitted formal objections to the proposal. We were appalled at the prospect of it being approved.
The review process has taken eight worrying months. One can only imagine the waste of time, resources and ratepayers' money in reviewing this proposal, a proposal so at odds with council's development requirements that it should never have been submitted.
This letter is one of thanks to Wollongong City Council planning staff who, through their close attention to the formal review process, provided the integrity and due diligence necessary to identify the DA's non-complying elements and refuse the application.
Their actions ensured the requirements of the WLEP & WDCP's were not compromised.
Rob Buckley, Figtree
