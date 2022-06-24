Pensioners' free trips to the tip should remain. Letters, June 25, 2022

The removal of the two free pension concession card trips to Whytes Gully for Wollongong pensioners will occur at the end of this month. It would appear that Wollongong councillors do not have an appreciation of the importance those free trips have for pensioners and how hard pensioners are now finding it to get by financially on a pension, especially now with rising petrol prices and power costs. Wollongong Council is expecting pensioners to stretch their budget further.