Sleeping with wildlife is no longer something to fear - in fact, it's a luxury. And now Australia's most-loved wildlife legend, Steve Irwin, is getting in on the act.
Well, the Irwin family's Australia Zoo at least.
"Steve always had a dream that one day, people would not just visit Australia Zoo, but stay overnight, and have the immersive experience of listening to and being around wildlife after dark," his wife Terri Irwin said.
"It was so important for us to make his dream come true through the opening of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge. This stunning luxury accommodation is surrounded by our conservation work, providing a home to endemic wildlife species while further continuing Steve's important legacy."
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge offers luxury accommodation surrounded by wilderness and native fauna, helping guests reconnect with the natural world.
There are eight family-friendly rustic cabins with decks that overlook the vast bushland and wildlife.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge has built a remarkable multi-species habitat which is home to red kangaroos, emus and koalas. The set-up includes The Billabong, a 25-metre infinity pool and a restaurant and bar.
The lodge has also created a home for Australia Zoo's southern koalas, who were victims of the 2019-2020 summer bushfire season. These koalas share their new home with Australia's most unusual species, the echidna.
Wildlife Warrior Bindi Irwin said, "As a family, we could not be more excited for the opening of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge. It is absolutely wonderful to be able to carry forward Dad's vision for Australia Zoo. Our efforts revolve around wildlife conservation, and with spectacular wildlife integrated into the Lodge, it's the most beautiful way of honouring Dad's legacy and everything he stood for."
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is proud to support sustainable initiatives that are already in practice at Australia Zoo.
The build of the Lodge includes timbers recycled from the world-famous crocodile viewing grandstands, built with Steve Irwin's own hands at Australia Zoo.
More than 3000 native trees and shrubs are planted throughout the vast grounds, creating natural wildlife corridors for animals, along with purposefully placed nesting boxes. Some of these trees act as food trees for native species, such as the endangered glossy black cockatoo.
"The Crocodile Hunter Lodge has adapted several eco-friendly initiatives, helping us maintain a minimum carbon footprint on the planet, and prioritising conservation as we always do," wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin said.
"By building this luxury accommodation with lush bushland around for our animals, we are achieving Dad's vision of a world where humans and wildlife can peacefully coexist, making this planet a better and more harmonious place for future generations."
