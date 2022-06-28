Illawarra Mercury
Christopher Binos fined $450,000 for dumping asbestos in Croom

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 28 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 5:00am
Contaminated fill at the Croom site. Picture: Supplied

A man who dumped more than 1000 tonnes of asbestos in Croom, among other offences, has been fined $450,000 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

