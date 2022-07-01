This weekend has been 40 years in the making for the Illawarra Steelers.
New memories will be made, old memories may be embelished as the Steelers of old and new gather to celebrate a mighty milestone.
Remember the 4-2 Tooheys Challenge final victory over Brisbane?
What about those passes against St George in the 1992 preliminary final? What an outrage! It was a long road to almost make it to the top, only to be cruelly cut short.
But the mateship and working-class culture remains for the Steelers, from Michael Bolt to Rod Wishart, Shaun Timmins to Trent Barrett.
Check out some more Steelers memories below.
