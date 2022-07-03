The yacht belonging to two sailors who were rescued off the Wollongong coast on Saturday has washed ashore at Austinmer.
The experienced sailors got into trouble in the water at around 1am on Saturday when their yacht capsized 15 nautical miles off the coast of Wollongong.
A search began about 1pm after the yacht was reported missing and the HMAS Brisbane responded, reaching the search area about an hour later.
The sailors have since been reuinited with family, after spending 15 hours clinging to their capsized yacht amid heavy winds and large swells.
Meantime, the white yacht was located in the water on Sunday before it washed ashore at Austinmer Boat Ramp around midday.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra, Wollongong Police District, and the NSW Marine Area Command are aware of the yacht and advised the community to keep away from it.
The yacht will be retrieved at a later date when the severe weather conditions ease.
The two sailors were taken into the care of medics on HMAS Brisbane but despite their 15-hour ordeal in the water, they were assessed as being in good condition.
Police, Marine Rescue, Surf Life Saving and NSW Ambulance along with other agencies attempted to find the boat and occupants.
The two people were located by the private merchant vessel MV Arietta Lily eight miles due east of Port Kembla.
HMAS Brisbane deployed a rigid inflatable boat to collect the two people who were clinging to the hull of the vessel.
At the time, there was a two-metre swell and winds were reaching 56 km/h.
HMAS Brisbane took the sailors back to Sydney, where they were reunited with loved ones about 7pm.
HMAS Brisbane's commanding officer, Commander Kingsley Scarce, said the ship's crew were happy to help out fellow mariners.
"I want to particularly acknowledge the bravery of the sea boat crew who conducted the rescue in appalling sea conditions," Commander Scarce said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
