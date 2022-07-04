Government ignoring train safety solution. Letters, July 5, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Government ignoring train safety solution. Letters to the Editor, July 5, 2022

July 4 2022 - 6:00pm
With ongoing strike action over the safe operation of the new trains, the question is who is responsible for the train operating safely? The OHS laws require a risk assessment be done with the management and operators. The risk assessment by the drivers has identified a risk of someone being seriously injured or possibly death. For them to drive the train whilst the risk remains puts them in breach. It's like asking a truck driver to drive a truck knowing it is faulty.

