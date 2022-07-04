Government ignoring train safety solution. Letters, July 5, 2022

With ongoing strike action over the safe operation of the new trains, the question is who is responsible for the train operating safely? The OHS laws require a risk assessment be done with the management and operators. The risk assessment by the drivers has identified a risk of someone being seriously injured or possibly death. For them to drive the train whilst the risk remains puts them in breach. It's like asking a truck driver to drive a truck knowing it is faulty.
The action of the drivers refusing to drive the trains is in accordance with their responsibility under legislation. The management is responsible for ensuring controls are put in place to minimise the possibility of injury.
Advertisement
The Minister has stated it will take $250 million to retrofit the trains. If the management was to install guards on the train, as identified by the drivers to minimise the risk, it would cost the government about the interest cost on $250 million. And the trains could be running within 24 hours saving the government a reported $1 million per week in penalty costs.
Ian Young, Towradgi
The Chinese Foreign Minister says we cannot equate Ukraine with Taiwan. I strongly agree. The Chinese claim to Taiwan is weaker than the non-existent Russian claim to Ukraine. Russia accepted Ukrainian independence after the 1991 Ukrainian Plebiscite voted 93.2 per cent for independence. China ruled Taiwan from 1680 to 1895. It was previously a Spanish then Dutch colony; after a Taiwanese warlord threw out the Dutch, China took over. In 1895 Taiwan became a Japanese colony. Japan left in 1945 but Communist China has never ruled it. Taiwan is now a vibrant democracy which has changed government three times. It is ruled by a party which favours independence.
China ruled Taiwan for less time and less recently that the British ruled India or Ireland, the Dutch ruled Indonesia or the Spanish ruled the Philippines. That the British, Dutch and Spanish make no claim to their former colonies show they live in the modern world. That China claims the right to rule a 24 million self-governing democracy they last ruled 127 years ago, shows the Chinese still have some catching up to do!
David Goss, Woonona
One can only wonder how much brain damage the COVID virus has done to the brains of Wollongong landlords. From every suburb comes the story of one business after another closing down after landlords jacked up their rents from July 1; $500 a week in one Corrimal location and $400 a week in a Fairy Meadow industrial location, are just two examples. These businesses have operated for years, yet that seems to make no difference whatsoever, Up she goes.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.