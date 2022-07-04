Government ignoring train safety solution. Letters, July 5, 2022

One can only wonder how much brain damage the COVID virus has done to the brains of Wollongong landlords. From every suburb comes the story of one business after another closing down after landlords jacked up their rents from July 1; $500 a week in one Corrimal location and $400 a week in a Fairy Meadow industrial location, are just two examples. These businesses have operated for years, yet that seems to make no difference whatsoever, Up she goes.