A 26-year-old man who was charged with the stabbing murder of a man at Warilla is expected to appear at court next month.
Luke Kevin Richard Harding did not appear before Wollongong Local Court when the matter was mentioned briefly on Tuesday.
Advertisement
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Harding was arrested by police after they were called to McCabe Street, Warilla with reports of a domestic-related assault.
Traynor Anton Walters, 46, was found by police with multiple stab wounds at the Warilla address.
Walters was treated at the scene by ambulance crews before he was taken to Wollongong Hospital, but died on the way.
Police established a crime scene, with forensic specialists starting an investigation.
Officers arrested Harding at the scene and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was later charged with murder.
In court on Tuesday, no application for bail was made and Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to August 31.
Harding remains in custody.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.