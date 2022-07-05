Dapto woman admits to unprovoked assault at Mr Crown

A young Dapto woman has admitted to the unprovoked assault of a woman at a popular Wollongong night club.
Hannah Duke, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Documents tendered to the court reveal a woman was approached by Duke on a Saturday night in April this year, while she was sitting in the upstairs area of Mr Crown in Wollongong.
It was around midnight when Duke asked the woman's name before grabbing her hand, ushering her downstairs, and punching her to the side of the head.
The woman fell to the ground while Duke was reportedly verbally abusing her.
Duke then kicked the woman in the head and slapped her in the face before walking off.
The woman sustained a bruised eye, a scratched forehead, a laceration to her upper lip, scratches on her right arm and a bruised hip.
A witness picked the woman up from the ground, and informed her that the incident was caught on camera on a mobile phone.
The entire incident was also caught on CCTV, court documents say.
Shortly after, the woman spoke with managers of the club, and also with police who were patrolling the area.
Duke was arrested by police when the woman pointed her out when she was standing nearby.
Police took Duke to the station where she was picked up. Duke and the woman only knew one another via Instagram, according to court documents.
The matter will return to court next month for sentence.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
