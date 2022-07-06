Illawarra Mercury
Landslip on Mount Ousley Road disrupts morning traffic

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 6 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:12pm
Picture: Live Traffic NSW

A landslip has closed part of Mount Ousley Road on Thursday morning, slowing southbound traffic.

