Landslip on Mount Ousley Road disrupts morning traffic

A landslip has closed part of Mount Ousley Road on Thursday morning, slowing southbound traffic.
One of the three southbound lanes is closed north of New Mount Pleasant Road.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.
Elsewhere, Jamberoo Mountain Road remains closed in both directions after heavy rain earlier this week and over the weekend.
Audley Weir in the Royal National Park is also closed in both directions, while all westbound lanes of Heathcote Road are closed between New Illawarra Road and the Princes Highway.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
