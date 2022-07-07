A West Wollongong man who admitted to choking a pregnant woman has walked out of court, allowed to serve his sentence in the community.
Jimmy Adam Hobson, 19, fronted Wollongong Local Court before Magistrate Chris McRobert who labelled the incident "extremely disturbing".
Hobson pleaded guilty to intentionally choking a person without consent on Thursday, after he was charged with the offence by police last year.
In December, a woman known to Hobson attempted to end a short-term relationship with him via text, according to documents tendered to the court.
Hobson responded to the message and indicated he was coming to see the woman, to which she refused.
Later that day, the woman was riding a motorised scooter with another person in the drivers seat.
Hobson, who had been hiding behind the bushes nearby, ran towards the woman while yelling.
He went to the left side of the scooter and grabbed the woman around the throat with both hands, choking her.
The woman attempted to prise his hands off.
A witness yelled at Hobson to let go. The scooter was driven forward, and Hobson ran after it and blocked its path.
Hobson continued yelling at the woman and said: "What did I tell you I'd do if you ever left me?"
Police arrived on the scene soon after and spoke with the woman.
Hobson was arrested and taken to the police station.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate McRobert told Hobson he found the incident "extremely disturbing".
"What makes you think you have the right to assault somebody because they chose to leave you," Magistrate McRobert said.
"I find that extremely disturbing ... the behaviour can only be described as a sense of entitlement and it is not accepted in our community."
Hobson told the court the incident was a "one-time outburst brought on by emotion".
"I have many regrets about the situation," he said.
Magistrate McRobert was convinced Hobson's risk of reoffending would be low, and also made an apprehended violence order to protect the victim.
"I accept (the victim) will have trauma from this ... hopefully she can move on," Magistrate McRobert said.
In handing down the 12-month community correction order, Magistrate McRobert warned Hobson that if the order was breached, he could be caught up in a further sentence.
If you require support contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
