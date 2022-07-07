Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

'Disturbing': West Wollongong man who choked pregnant woman to serve sentence in community

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
Jimmy Hobson. Picture: Facebook.

A West Wollongong man who admitted to choking a pregnant woman has walked out of court, allowed to serve his sentence in the community.

