Prime beachside locale in Thirroul

Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Expansive and low maintenance, this home will impress with its fresh contemporary finish, classic comfort features and glamorous entertainers' design.
The home offers three separate living areas over two levels plus a secluded teen retreat or hobby space in the backyard - fantastic self-contained quarters for guests or in-laws.
With an exclusive east-side setting just a few minutes' stroll from village shops and Thirroul train station and beach.
This tranquil big-family home built in 2005 has rear escarpment views and a stunning custom-crafted outdoor zone.
The sleek flow to all-seasons barbecue patio and easy-care lawn soaked in sunshine is perfect for entertaining.
Be also impressed by the 40mm stone kitchen benchtops, gas cooking, dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
The deluxe master bed has its own balcony, couple's ensuite and executive robe for a touch of luxury.
Other features include multiple air-conditioning units, double lockup garage with internal access plus additional garaging at the rear of the property for two cars and a workshop.
A coastal lifestyle just 20 minutes to Wollongong and 80 minutes south of Sydney.
