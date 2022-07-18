Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Calls for rethink of COVID strategy as Omicron peak looms

By Andrew Brown
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:09am, first published July 18 2022 - 9:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leading virus expert has called for a rethink of Australia's COVID-19 strategy as the country prepares to go through another wave of cases during winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.